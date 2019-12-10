|
|
McDONALD, Thomas L. Of Dover, formerly of Concord, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the age of 82. Born in Waltham, MA on August 20, 1937, he was the son of the late John and Catherine (Sutton) McDonald and brother to the late Private Paul McDonald and sister Claire McDonald. Tom graduated from Northeastern University's College of Engineering in 1960 as an electrical engineer. He was hired by the Raytheon Corporation and proudly remained with Raytheon for a 37 year career working on US defense systems. He was an energetic grandfather, automobile enthusiast and patriotic gentleman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Helen (Marceau) McDonald, daughter Deborah McDonald of Newton, MA, daughter Karen Klaff and husband Lawrence of Westwood, MA, son Lt. Col. (ret.) Brian McDonald and wife Nicole (Thuotte) of Westford, MA, as well as his four cherished grandchildren Lauren, Christopher, Andrew and Matthew. Visitation Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 to 7PM at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12 at 11AM at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Dover, MA, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery in Waltham, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019