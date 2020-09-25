CORRECTION QUEENAN, Thomas L. Jr. "TQ" Of Haverhill, MA, passed away on September 15, 2020 at the age of 69, battling stage four Pancreatic Cancer. He is survived by many loving family members and friends alike. A celebration of his life will take place when it is safe to do so. There will be no services at this time. Please keep Tom in your thoughts and prayers as he will be deeply missed.