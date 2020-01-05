Boston Globe Obituaries
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Pyne Keohane Funeral Home
21 Emerald Street
Hingham, MA 02043
THOMAS L. REPETTO

THOMAS L. REPETTO Obituary
REPETTO, Thomas L. Age 75, of Hingham and formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Born in Cambridge, he was a son of the late Nicholas Repetto and Anna (Palmacci). Thomas was received in Heaven by his parents, his brothers, Charles and Frank Repetto and his sister Carol (Repetto) Barrett.

He was an employee of the City of Cambridge for almost 50 years, working at Cambridge Hospital and City Hall. Later, after his retirement from the City of Cambridge, he continued to work closer to home. During the last year, he had been recruited to work for, and accepted a position at, Buffalo Wild Wings in Braintree, where he was named "Employee of the Month" for May, 2019. With deep roots in the communities where he grew up, raising a family and working within, he was a longtime member of the Polish-American Citizens Club in Cambridge, and the George Dilboy Post #529 in Somerville.

Thomas was the beloved husband of 58 years of Frances M. (Warren) of Hingham, and the devoted father of Michael Repetto and his wife Doreen of Reading, Michelle Morris and her husband Neil of Wilmington, and Marie Repetto of Lebanon, ME. He was the proud grandfather of Tom Repetto, Christine Repetto, Tim Repetto and Melissa Plummer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 3-7 PM, with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:30 PM, in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066.

See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
