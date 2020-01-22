Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
First Parish Church of Westwood
Westwood, MA
THOMAS LEO MOLONEY

THOMAS LEO MOLONEY Obituary
MOLONEY, Thomas Leo Of Jamaica Plain, passed away suddenly of a massive stroke at Brigham and Women's Hospital on January 18, 2020 at the age of 76 years old.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children and their partners: Paul Moloney and Sara Moloney of Vienna, Virginia and Rachel Moloney and Paul

Bauer of Norwood, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Dylan and Hadley Moloney and Leo Bauer; sister Mary and brother-in-law Ralph Younie of North Eastham, Massachusetts; loving brother of the late Robert F. Moloney; sister Janet and brother-in-law Jared Thwing of South Weymouth, Massachusetts; sister Kathleen and brother-in-law David Hinchliffe of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; Thomas is also survived by his longtime partner, Carol Ann Hamblin and her son Jonathan Hamblin of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, and his ex-wife and mother of his children, Marjorie Moloney of Westwood, Massachusetts, and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Thomas' memory to The Family Restored, please visit thefamilyrestored.org or call 207-808-7480. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, January 30th at 10:30 am in the First Parish Church of Westwood. Interment will be private.

He will be greatly missed by many. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
