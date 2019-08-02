Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. THOMAS LINSENMAYER

DR. THOMAS LINSENMAYER Obituary
LINSENMAYER, Dr. Thomas Of Auburndale, July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (Youngworth) and loving father of Alysia and Amy. Devoted grandfather of Lily. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 5, at 11AM, at the Newton Cemetery chapel followed by interment on the cemetery grounds. Visiting Hours will be Sunday, from 2-4, at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY HILLS. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a . Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 3, 2019
