Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BARONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS M. BARONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS M. BARONE Obituary
BARONE, Thomas M. Of Dedham, April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lena (Sutti) Barone. Devoted father of Patricia Regan and her husband Michael of Osterville, Thomas Barone and his wife Karen of California, Theresa Touzos of Walpole, and Frank Barone and his wife Lisa of Dedham. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Brother of Elizabeth Gaffney of Osterville and the late Peter Barone. Thomas was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 327 and he played bass for the George Ray Orchestra. A private Graveside Service will be held in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Foundation, lustgarten.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -