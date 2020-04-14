|
BARONE, Thomas M. Of Dedham, April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lena (Sutti) Barone. Devoted father of Patricia Regan and her husband Michael of Osterville, Thomas Barone and his wife Karen of California, Theresa Touzos of Walpole, and Frank Barone and his wife Lisa of Dedham. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Brother of Elizabeth Gaffney of Osterville and the late Peter Barone. Thomas was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 327 and he played bass for the George Ray Orchestra. A private Graveside Service will be held in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Foundation, lustgarten.org Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020