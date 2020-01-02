Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magrath Funeral Home
325 Chelsea St(East Boston)
Boston, MA 02128
(617) 567-0910
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS M. "TOMMY" CADDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS M. "TOMMY" CADDEN Obituary
CADDEN, Thomas M. "Tommy" Lifelong resident of Jeffries Point, East Boston on December 31, 2019. Survived by his son Shane Cadden of Florida and his sister Mary and her husband William Rose of Billerica. Brother of the late Elizabeth Hafey, Margaret DeBellis, Owen, James, William, John and Bernard Cadden. He is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting with family in church prior to Mass, commencing at 9 AM. Interment of ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory to the would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Thomas M. "Tommy" CADDEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magrath Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -