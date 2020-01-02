|
CADDEN, Thomas M. "Tommy" Lifelong resident of Jeffries Point, East Boston on December 31, 2019. Survived by his son Shane Cadden of Florida and his sister Mary and her husband William Rose of Billerica. Brother of the late Elizabeth Hafey, Margaret DeBellis, Owen, James, William, John and Bernard Cadden. He is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church on Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting with family in church prior to Mass, commencing at 9 AM. Interment of ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory to the would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020