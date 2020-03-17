|
MELVIN, Thomas M. Ed.D. Of Stoughton, formerly of Dorchester, age 84, Friday, March 13. Husband of the late Helen C. (Flynn) Melvin. Father of John J. "Jack" Melvin and his wife Jean of Bridgewater, Brian T. Melvin of Atlanta, GA, Janet M. Mullert and her husband Kenneth of Mansfield and Timothy M. Melvin and his wife Denise of Foxboro. Grandfather of Christopher, Cassidy, Meghan, Julia, Jack, Heleana, Dylan and Alec. Son of the late David Melvin and Mary (Morrissey) Walsh. Stepson of the late John "Jack" Walsh. Brother of the late Regina Donovan, Gloria Whalen, Mary Hilliard, David, John, James and Paul Melvin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Due to the coronavirus, the Funeral will be held at a later date which the family will make everyone aware of. Expressions of sympathy may be made in honor of Tom to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020