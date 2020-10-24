GAUGHAN, Thomas M. Honoring One of Boston's Finest, Our Grandfather Thomas "Buddy" Gaughan of Walpole, formerly Hyde Park and South Boston, retired Lieutenant of the Boston Police Department and United States Veteran, passed peacefully October 14th, 2020 surrounded by family. Our grandfather just marked his 90th birthday on September 25th. Over his years, he held many titles: first generation American, Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Corporal, Lieutenant, and Friend, but our favorite is Grandpa. He was a role model for many, especially his grandchildren, and lived a proud life dedicated to family and community. It is not often that we have a chance to celebrate 90 years of a life well lived. To honor his memory, we share his story. Tom was born in 1930 to Tom and Catherine Gaughan of County Mayo, Ireland. They were a quintessential Irish Catholic family with nine children. He grew up in South Boston where he attended St. Monica's Parish and South Boston High School. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy and his brothers Eddie and Joe. He is survived by his loving sister Peggy, his brothers John, James, Frank, and Billy, and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was an honorable United States Veteran, enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War Era. Tom later joined the Boston Police, spending most of his career in Roxbury, retiring as Lieutenant after 41 years. He paved the way for many of his sons and grandsons to join the Police force. Tom was introduced to Julia Crehan on a double date and they had been "going together" ever since. They wed in 1954 and were happily married for 65 years until his beloved Julia passed peacefully in May 2019. Tom built a notable life with family at the core. On Faraday St. in Hyde Park, Tom and Julia started a large family of their own with seven children. They raised devoted, strong-willed children and had the privilege of watching them start their own families, Tommy and his late wife Angela of Taunton, Dave and Pam of Canton, John and Virginia of Hyde Park, Maureen of Brandon Florida, Jim and Kerri of Walpole, Marty and Noreen of Walpole, and Tim and Joanna of Walpole. Their pride and joy were their 25 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter. In retirement, Tom and Julia moved to Walpole to be closer to family. Their home was the epicenter of gatherings and celebrations, always welcomed with hugs and loud bellows as another familiar face walked through the door. After Mass, they would enjoy catching up with family over coffee and donuts. Their kitchen was stocked with cookies and tonic in the likely chance that someone stopped in. They would always call to share a story or to say hello, and not a birthday, holiday or milestone arrived without a card in the mail sending all of their love. Our grandparents raised and devoted themselves to generations of Gaughans. They left a notable legacy, one of family, community, gratitude and love. A legacy that their family is proud to carry on for them. There will be a Memorial Service to honor Thomas M. Gaughan and Julia S. Gaughan in summer 2021.