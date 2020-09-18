1/1
THOMAS M. LAGRASTA
LaGRASTA, Thomas M. "Tom" Age 77, of Raynham and Falmouth, passed away on September 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Brockton, Tom was the son of Thomas and Theresa LaGrasta and a brother of Grace Avampato of South Carolina. He will be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen, daughter Christine of Quincy, daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Donovan of Raynham, and her children Julia, Brett, Bella and Erin, and son Thomas G. and family of Lakeville. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater with interment in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Adult Day Health, 244 N. Main St., Raynham, MA 02767 or The Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For full obituary and guestbook, visit

www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, WEST BRIDGEWATER.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
