McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
United Church of Christ
460 Main St.
Norwell, MA
Resources
THOMAS M. LIVINGSTON

THOMAS M. LIVINGSTON Obituary
LIVINGSTON, Thomas M. Age 85, a longtime resident of Norwell, passed away on January 9, 2020. Loving husband of the late Anne (Adair) Livingston and devoted father of David M. Livingston and wife Nina of Norwell and Norway and Marcia A. Livingston-Holmes and husband Warren Holmes of Hanover. Brother of Pauline Donovan, Pat Eklund, Diana Francis, Susan Livingston and the late Robert Livingston, Theresa Kennison, John Livingston and James Livingston. Adoring grandfather of Jordan, Megan, Conrad Mitchel, and David Christopher Livingston and Andrew Warren. Also survived by his nieces Karen, Cheryl, Bonnie, and Donna as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tom was a veteran of the US Army and worked as a machinist at Boston Gear Works. He was passionate about gardening and loved living on Torrey Pond where he provided 50 plus years of pond skating to the kids of Norwell and surrounding towns.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-5 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street, NORWELL Center. A Funeral Service will be held in the United Church of Christ, 460 Main St., Norwell on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 11, 2020
