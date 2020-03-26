|
|
MANDILE, Thomas M. Jr. Of Lynnfield, March 23. Beloved husband of Robin (Adair) Mandile. Loving father of Robert J. Mandile and wife Jennifer of Lynnfield, and Thomas M. Mandile, III and wife Brenda of Winchester. Loving brother of Maryanne Mazaka and husband Robert of Wilmington. Thomas was also the cherished grandfather of Ann Marie, Irene, Christine, Will, and Ryan Mandile. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020