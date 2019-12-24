|
|
McNAMARA, Thomas M. "Tommy Mac" of Somerville, December 20, 2019. Cherished son of Kathleen (Joyce) "Kay" McNamara of Waltham and the late Raymond J. McNamara. Former husband of Annemarie (Gavin) McNamara, father of Thomas M. "TJ" McNamara, Jr., Erin Nestor and her husband Michael, and their boys, Michael, Shawn, Logan and Landon of Burlington. Brother of Kathleen McNamara of Billerica, Maureen Zuccaro, Daniel McNamara and his wife Susan, all of Lexington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Sunday, December 29th, from 2:00PM – 6:00PM, with a Prayer Service beginning at 5:30PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will be private. Please no flowers. Instead, donations in Tommy's memory can be made to the Y.M.C.A., 101 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019