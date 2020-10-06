1/1
THOMAS M. MEMMOLO
MEMMOLO, Thomas M. Past Exalted Ruler of Winthrop Lodge of Elks At 82 years in Winthrop, formerly of Orient Heights, East Boston, October 4th after a lengthy illness. Husband of the late Janice C. (Hogarty) Memmolo. Devoted son of the late Thomas & Grace M. (Seppe) Memmolo. Cherished father of Michelle A. Tower & her husband Erik of Winthrop & Michael T. Memmolo & wife Marnie of Alpharetta, GA. Adoring grandfather to Danielle J. Trainor & husband Jake of Winthrop & Ava Grace Memmolo of Alpharetta, GA. Dear fiancé of Brenda Carrozza of Winthrop. Also lovingly survived by his cousins; Louis R. "Buddy" Belmonte & his wife Janis of Windham, NH, Diana G. Reppucci & her husband James C. of Melrose & the late John S. Belmonte & his surviving wife Rita Belmonte of Brentwood, NH. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. thru 11:00 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte.107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Tom was a 36-year member and Honorary Lifetime Member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler from 1979-1980. He was also Treasurer of the organization for 31 years. Former Member of the MA Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760. To send online condolences, or for more information, Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
