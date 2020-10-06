MEMMOLO, Thomas M. Past Exalted Ruler of Winthrop Lodge of Elks At 82 years in Winthrop, formerly of Orient Heights, East Boston, October 4th after a lengthy illness. Husband of the late Janice C. (Hogarty) Memmolo. Devoted son of the late Thomas & Grace M. (Seppe) Memmolo. Cherished father of Michelle A. Tower & her husband Erik of Winthrop & Michael T. Memmolo & wife Marnie of Alpharetta, GA. Adoring grandfather to Danielle J. Trainor & husband Jake of Winthrop & Ava Grace Memmolo of Alpharetta, GA. Dear fiancé of Brenda Carrozza of Winthrop. Also lovingly survived by his cousins; Louis R. "Buddy" Belmonte & his wife Janis of Windham, NH, Diana G. Reppucci & her husband James C. of Melrose & the late John S. Belmonte & his surviving wife Rita Belmonte of Brentwood, NH. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 a.m. thru 11:00 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte.107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Tom was a 36-year member and Honorary Lifetime Member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler from 1979-1980. He was also Treasurer of the organization for 31 years. Former Member of the MA Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760. To send online condolences, or for more information, Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com