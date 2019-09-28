|
RAFTERY, Thomas M. Age 94, of Danvers, previously of Peabody and Lynn, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Lynn, December 19, 1924, to the late Patrick Raftery and Ellen "Nellie" (O'Brien) Raftery. He was the devoted and adoring husband to the late Barbara A. (Carlton) Raftery. Tom was a proud American who served his country honorably. First in the Marine Corps during World War II, and again in the army during the Korean conflict. Upon returning from service to his country, he married the love of his life, Barbara, with whom he shared 63 wonderful years. First and foremost, Tom was the ultimate gentleman. He was a hardworking family man, who wore many hats in his lifetime. For several years he worked in the Massachusetts State House, most notably as the chief administrative aide to Speaker McGee. He also served as the director of personnel for the Massachusetts State Legislature before his retirement in 1991. As a retiree, he enjoyed spending winters in Fort Myers, FL with his wife Barbara. Tom was fiercely loyal, a voracious reader and avid follower of local and national politics. For many years, he was involved in local politics. He cherished spending time with loved ones and could make everyone around him smile with his wit and wonderful sense of humor. Tom was above all devoted to his family. He was a loving husband and father of five children. He is survived by his loving children Debra A. LeBlanc and her husband Maurice "Moe" of Topsfield, Maura Raftery of Venice, FL, Mark T. Raftery of Danvers and his partner Christine Frazier, Thomas M. Raftery and his wife Davida of Topsfield; grandchildren, Thomas Raftery, Keith LeBlanc & wife Kerrie, Kaitlin Cobb & husband Peter, Erin Harkins & husband Jay, Jenna Long & husband Chris, Brett Raftery, Connor Raftery, and Cate Raftery; great-grandchildren Caroline LeBlanc, Brandon Cobb, Charlotte and Violet Long, Deacon and Brinley Harkins; sisters Anna Loughlin of Peabody, and Theresa Elliott of Burlington; sister-in-law Patricia Raftery of Lynn. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara, son Michael P. Raftery, brothers John and Joseph Raftery, sisters Mary Spates and Helene Raftery. His family would like to thank and acknowledge the Team for the excellent care and the compassion they provided to their cherished father. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 12:00 p.m. in St. Pius V Church, 215 Maple Street, Lynn. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to , 75 Sylvan St.. Ste B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home 157 Maple St., Lynn www.cuffemcginn.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019