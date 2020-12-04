SAUNDERS, Thomas M. Patent Attorney and Mentor Thomas M Saunders, attorney, died on Thanksgiving afternoon at home with his wife, Meg Connolly, from complications due to cancer. Mr. Saunders was born on December 6, 1945 in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He was a 1978 graduate of Boston College Law School and practiced intellectual property and patent law in New York and Boston for over 40 years. He retired from Polsinelli Boston in 2018. Mr. Saunders was a beloved mentor with many continuing to seek his advice and company until his death. It was observed that he was genuinely interested and cared about their lives and careers. His numerous friends noted that he was intellectually curious, outrageously witty and genuinely kind. Every conversation with "Tom" included uproarious laughter. In addition to his wife he is survived by his mother, Marjorie Saunders of Chestnut Hill; his sister, Dr. Sally Roth and her husband Dr. Robert Roth of Brookline; sisters-in-law, Celia Saunders and Joanne Saunders of Dallas and Geraldine Connolly of South Portland, ME; brother-in-law Gerard Connolly of Severna Park, MD; Adam Saunders and his wife Eve of Los Angeles, Daniel Roth and his wife Brooke of Newton, and Joseph Connolly of Severna Park, MD; nieces Julie Saltzman and her husband David of Chestnut Hill, Rebecca Gullo and her husband Steven of Boston, Jami Washburn and her husband Nathan of Brooklyn, Mary Connolly of South Portland, ME and Bridget McCarty and her husband Brendan of Amesbury, MA; and 13 great-nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration will be scheduled when it is safe for his family and many friends to gather together. Donations may be made in his name to Boston College Law School at www.bc.edu
and the ACLU at action.aclu.org View the online memorial for Thomas M. SAUNDERS