Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
THOMAS M. SCANLAN

SCANLAN, Thomas M. Our beloved Thomas passed away unexpectedly on July 2nd. Thomas attended Brookline High School, Bunker Hill Community College, Tufts University & Metropolitan State University. He was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society and interned with the REU/RTI Bioengineering Research Project at Harvard University. Thomas lived in Minnesota where he was a software engineer for Matrix Care. He enjoyed cooking, writing, music, wrestling, Jiu-jitsu and international travel. Thomas is survived by his mother, Sarah, his father, Thomas Joseph, his sister, Carolyn, and grandmother Connie, as well as his extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the NAMI Organization, www.nami.org Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours and Memorial Service are on July 7th, 12-2 at Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, MA 02130. Reception to follow at The Old Colony Yacht Club, 235 Victory Rd., Dorchester, MA 02122.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019
