SHEEHAN, Thomas M. Our hearts are broken with the passing of Thomas Mark Sheehan of Duxbury, Massachusetts, loving husband of Jacqueline, father to Mary Margaret and Thomas on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born in Heidelberg, Germany, on March 14, 1971, to J. Michael and Jo-anne (Galvin) Sheehan, of Chatham, he is also survived by his twin brother, James (Jay) and his wife Stephanie, of Simsbury, CT; his sister, Molly (Sheehan) Curtin and her husband Christopher, of Duxbury; nephew James and nieces Anna, Macey, and Caroline. Tom graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory, 1989, Providence College, 1993. He continued his studies at Roger Williams University School of Law, receiving his JD and Boston University School of Law, an LL.M. in Taxation. Tom held memberships in the Bars of MA, NY, CT, and the U.S. Tax Court, and was a member of the American Bar Association. He first practiced in Connecticut in trusts and estates, moved to a national firm in a multinational practice. In Boston, he practiced at a regional firm, and later joined a Boston firm as an equity partner. Recently, he opened his own practice. While in Connecticut, Tom served on the Board of Housatonic Community College Foundation and the Board of Editors of the CT Law Journal. Of late, he served on Duxbury Finance Committee; however, he most enjoyed cheering on all the kids he coached in Duxbury Youth Sports. Tom and Jackie met as high school freshmen, Prep meets Lauralton. They dated throughout high school, college, and law school, and celebrated 25 years of marriage in July. Becoming a father to Mary Margaret and Thomas was Tom's proudest moment, and he found pride watching their children grow. Tom's spirit lit up a room, with his storytelling peppered with Irish wit. He cherished time spent with family and friends and leaves behind those who adored him, including Maggie and Riley. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID 19 protocols, Burial was private, and a celebration of Tom's life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family, https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-sheehan-family
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2020