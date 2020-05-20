|
|
GARRITY, Thomas Michael Passed away on May 9, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was 78 years old, born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Jamiol and son-in-law Gregory, brother Joseph Garrity, sister Margaret Rowley, sister Kathleen Sheehan and brother-in-law Thomas, and sister-in-law Linda Garrity. He was preceded by his brothers Michael Garrity and William Garrity, sister Patricia Mullaney and parents Margaret and Patrick Garrity. He will be much missed by his 15 nieces and nephews, particularly those of his departed brothers - Jennifer, Elisha, Kevin, Patrick and Ryan - for whom he was a cherished father figure, and his nephew and his wife, Scott and Kathy Rowley, with whom he enjoyed Florida life and who took such great care of him in his later years. He will be held in the hearts of his longtime companion Barbara Chapman and her daughter Danya Lett, his godson Greg Sheehan, and his many close friends in both Florida and Massachusetts. He was a man of many hats: small business owner, wedding photographer, workingman, nature lover, storm chaser, avid sports fan (his beloved Patriots!), outdoor enthusiast. He was a great conversationalist, always with a ready laugh, and a great walker, whether Jamaica Pond or the canal behind his house. He loved figuring out how things worked, and was always curious. He had a very distinct sense of humor, and a generous heart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank.
View the online memorial for Thomas Michael GARRITY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020