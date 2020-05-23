Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for THOMAS O'MELIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS MICHAEL O'MELIA Sr.

THOMAS MICHAEL O'MELIA Sr. Obituary
O'MELIA, Thomas Michael Sr. Of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Stoneham, May 11. Beloved husband of Celia J. (LoGrasso), with whom he shared 44 wonderful years of marriage. Loving father of Thomas M. O'Melia, Jr. of East Boston, Stephanie Lavino & husband Joseph of Wilmington, and Peter O'Melia & wife Alexandra of South Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of Leia & Alyssa Lovino of Wilmington, and Liam & Maggie O'Melia of County Kerry, Ireland. Brother of the late William E. O'Melia, Jr. & Daniel O'Melia. Also survived by many cousins and his nephews; as well as his close friend, Frank Cabral. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, STONEHAM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
