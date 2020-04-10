Boston Globe Obituaries
THOMAS MICHAEL RAMSEY

THOMAS MICHAEL RAMSEY Obituary
RAMSEY, Thomas Michael Age 66, of Belmont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care in Wellesley. The devoted husband of Beth A. Ramsey, Tom was a lifelong resident of Belmont and son of the late Richard and Margaret (Peggy) Ramsey. Beloved father of Margaret, John, Alice and Ellen. Proud brother of Richard Ramsey (Joanne), David Ramsey (Tracy) and Robert Ramsey (the late Anne Ramsey). Brother-in-law of Ellen Farnsworth (Sherward) and Kathy Randall. Loving uncle to Robby Ramsey, Katherine Post, Mary Elaine Ramsey, Jack Ramsey, Sarah Ramsey, Grace Ramsey, Paul Ramsey, James Ramsey, Christine Moriarty, Danny Ramsey, Michael Farnsworth, Kyle Randall and Katie Randall. Tom's generous, witty spirit will be missed by his many friends from Belmont High Class of 1972 and Princeton University Class of 1976. He was a prolific letter writer and enjoyed keeping in touch with his classmates. Tom was a Vice President of W.T. Phelan Insurance Agency of Cambridge, a company he grew alongside his brothers and father. He loved long swims and spending time with his family on Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, ME. Nothing made Tom happier than sharing stories and laughs on the porch with his loved ones, a legacy that is sure to live on. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. A public Service will be at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the - MA/NH, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
