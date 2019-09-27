Boston Globe Obituaries
|
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Church
39 Belgrade Ave.
Roslindale, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nectarios Church
39 Belgrade Ave.
Roslindale, MA
THOMAS MICHOULIS

THOMAS MICHOULIS Obituary
MICHOULIS, Thomas Of Westwood, September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (Primes) Michoulis. Son of the late Anthony and Anastasia Michoulis. Loving brother-in-law of George and Sylvia Mouradian of Norwood, Peter Primes and the late Katherine of Hyde Park, the late George Primes and his surviving wife Litsa of Lexington, and the late James and Helen Primes. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as relatives in Greece. A Visitation will be held on Tues., Oct. 1, from 10-11am, at St. Nectarios Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
