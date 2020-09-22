THOMAS MORAN

MORAN, Thomas Of Bridgewater, passed away September 22 from a valiant battle with cancer.
Tom was the son of James and Charlotte Moran and grew up in Fall River where is he was a graduate of Durfee High School. He attended Bridgewater State College but his education was interrupted when he volunteered for the Draft during the Vietnam Era. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where he met his future bride Gloria Walter. Upon his return stateside, he returned to Bridgewater State and became a teacher, and spent 32 rewarding years in the Bridgewater-Raynham School District.
Tom was a member of the Corky Row and Bridgewater Veterans Clubs. He loved sports and followed all of the Boston Teams. While teaching, he very much enjoyed playing in the men's basketball league and the senior softball league.
One of Tom's greatest joys was traveling the world with Gloria. He was most thankful to visit Italy, Greece and Egypt since he was able to walk the paths of history he had taught. He also loved his visits to Ireland and exploring his Irish heritage. Those that knew him well were sure to be entertained by his quick wit and "wicked" sense of humor.
Tom and Gloria (Walter) had 54 years of a wonderful marriage. He is survived by his wife, his beloved daughter Megan and her husband Adam Rundquist of Los Angeles. Tom was predeceased by his son Michael Patrick. He is also survived by his sister Kathy Griffin, brother, James Moran and wife Marlene, brother-in-law Daniel (Skip) Walter and his wife Ann. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to the oncology teams at Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Hospice for their incredible care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or the charity of your choice
