O'REILLY, Thomas Formerly of Newton, suddenly, June 27, 2020. He is survived by his former wife Jennifer and their children Liam, Tessa and Finnian, his mother Joanne O'Reilly, his sister Courtney, brothers Ryan and Brendan and their families and was the son of the late Thomas O'Reilly. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours will be on Wed., July 1, from 4-7 PM in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. Proper COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs. in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, at 11:30 AM. A donation in memory of Tom to the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club, 675 Watertown St., Newton, MA 02460, would be appreciated. To share a memory of Tom or to send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020