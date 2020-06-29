Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS O'REILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS O'REILLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS O'REILLY Obituary
O'REILLY, Thomas Formerly of Newton, suddenly, June 27, 2020. He is survived by his former wife Jennifer and their children Liam, Tessa and Finnian, his mother Joanne O'Reilly, his sister Courtney, brothers Ryan and Brendan and their families and was the son of the late Thomas O'Reilly. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visiting Hours will be on Wed., July 1, from 4-7 PM in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER. Proper COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thurs. in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, at 11:30 AM. A donation in memory of Tom to the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club, 675 Watertown St., Newton, MA 02460, would be appreciated. To share a memory of Tom or to send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -