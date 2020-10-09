1/1
THOMAS O. DARGAN
DARGAN, Thomas O. "Tod" Of Melrose, October 8, 2020, age 72. Beloved husband of Jane M. (Laskey) Dargan. Loving father of Seth R. Dargan and Katie Kelley & her husband Peter, all of Melrose, and the late Andrew T. Dargan. Cherished grandfather of Luke & Kara Kelley. Caring brother of Michael Dargan, Jackie Brazao, Trish Devine, Karen Kozlowski, Alice Murphy and Sean Dargan. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Military Honors. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Tod was a proud US Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran. Please follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing a mask and keeping social distancing. Visitation and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tod's name to The Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or at woundedwarriorproject.org For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889



Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
