DARGAN, Thomas O. "Tod" Of Melrose, October 8, 2020, age 72. Beloved husband of Jane M. (Laskey) Dargan. Loving father of Seth R. Dargan and Katie Kelley & her husband Peter, all of Melrose, and the late Andrew T. Dargan. Cherished grandfather of Luke & Kara Kelley. Caring brother of Michael Dargan, Jackie Brazao, Trish Devine, Karen Kozlowski, Alice Murphy and Sean Dargan. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Military Honors. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Tod was a proud US Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran. Please follow Covid-19 protocol by wearing a mask and keeping social distancing. Visitation and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tod's name to The Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or at woundedwarriorproject.org
For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
