THOMAS P. BARRETT

THOMAS P. BARRETT Obituary
BARRETT, Thomas P. Of Westwood, formerly of Brookline, and Hampton Beach, N.H., passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, just one week shy of his 95th birthday. Born on June 27, 1925, he was the eldest son of Thomas H. and Elsa G. (Andres) Barrett. Thomas was raised in Brookline with his six brothers, Richard, Robert, Joseph, William, James, and Daniel. He met the love of his life, Helen A. Franey, and they married in 1955 in Los Angeles, CA. The two native Bostonians returned to Massachusetts and spent the next 65 years surrounded by love, laughter, and family. Thomas was kind, humble, and gentle. He was the cherished uncle and great-uncle to many adoring nieces and nephews. Most importantly, he was Helen's loving husband. An inseparable pair, their love, sense of fun, and devotion to their large, extended family will live on in all who loved him. He will be dearly missed. Graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, MA on Friday June 26 at 11 AM. To share a memory of Tom, or send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020
