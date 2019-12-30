Boston Globe Obituaries
FALLON, Thomas P. Of Milton, passed away peacefully in the company of his loving family December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret M. "Peg." Loving father of Maureen and her husband Thomas, Michelle and her husband Michael and Sean and his wife Colleen. Adoring "Pa" to his grandchildren Grace, Ann, Jane, Colin, Michelle, Daniel, Thomas and the late Maggy and Rita. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON Wednesday, Jan. 1st from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday morning at 10:30. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
