GRIMES, Thomas P. Age 87, of Topsfield, formerly Concord, MA and Brewster. Tom passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Faylene (Sheedy) Grimes. He will be greatly missed by a daughter, Kristen Grimes and her partner Wendy Moffat, a son, Thomas Grimes, Jr. and his wife Kelly (Lorenz ), and three beloved grandchildren, Thomas III, Carolyn, and Derek Grimes. Uncle Tom will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Leona (Rabitor) and Joseph Grimes, and by his siblings, Joe Grimes, Barbara Larosee and Mary Manero. Thomas was born in Waltham, MA and graduated from Saint Charles High School, where he also met his future wife. He served in the US Army from 1953-56, and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground where he taught machine shop. He earned an Associate's degree (MC & TD) from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1958 and continued his education at night to earn a Bachelors and then a Masters in Business from Northeastern University in 1969. Tom worked his way up to Vice President of operations for LFE/Automatic Signal in Waltham, MA, and had the opportunity to spend two years building and setting up a manufacturing plant in Northern Ireland in the mid seventies. After his service to LFE, Tom continued to work for other companies in a leadership role, until he purchased a business to call his own in 1986. Tom applied his managerial and engineering skills to grow the business into something he was very proud of. He took Tru Form Industries from a small grinding operation in Wenham, MA to a state of the art precision machining and assembly operation in Rowley, MA. Even in retirement, Tom provided guidance when the business moved to Plaistow, NH and became known as Tru Form Precision Manufacturing. He valued the employees at Tru Form and loved to walk the plant to check in with everybody. Since the late sixties, Tom's family enjoyed a couple of weeks on the Cape every summer, and eventually he was able to purchase his own little slice of heaven with a view! Tom and Faylene enjoyed their summers walking the flats of Brewster and hosting family and friends for some great food, laughter and wine. Tom also loved Golf and was a member at the Captains Golf Course in Brewster for many years. Tom was an optimistic, generous, kind soul with a great sense of humor. He made many friends and most became family. He will be greatly missed by the many people who loved him. Funeral services at Our Lady of the Cape on July 30th are private. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date when travel and gathering becomes more appropriate. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, svdpusa.org
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020