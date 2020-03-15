|
O'CONNOR, Thomas P. Age 96, entered into eternal life on March 12, 2020. Tom was born and raised in Holbrook and had lived in Braintree since 1952. Mr. O'Connor was a WWII Army veteran. He served in the European theatre and was decorated with the Bronze star with an Oak Leaf Cluster. He graduated from Saint Dunstan College in Prince Edward Island, and received a Masters degree in Education from Boston College. Mr. O'Connor was a teacher at Bridgewater-Raynham High School for ten years. After that, Tom joined the Mass Department of Education and became the director of teachers certification. Member of the American Legion, Post 86 in Braintree, the Holy Name Society, the Interstate Certification Compact and a parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. "Peg" (Schultz) O'Connor. Devoted father of Patricia J. O'Connor of Hingham, Beth Hughes and her husband Kevin of Canton and Margaret "Mardy" Langner of Lutz, Florida. Loving grandfather to Isabelle and Alexander Langner. Beloved brother of the late Mary Lawry, Eleanor O'Connor, Catherine O'Connor, John "Gene," Lawrence and David O'Connor. Memorial Funeral Mass to be announced later on. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home WEYMOUTH. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020