Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Agnes' Church
O'ROURKE, Thomas P. Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville. October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth (Sullivan). Loving father of David O'Rourke and his wife Anne Murphy of Arlington, Janet Breen and her husband Jeffrey of Reading, and Steven O'Rourke and his wife Anita Cicero of Washington, DC. Devoted grandfather of Maggie, Emily, Brian, Kate, Owen, and Max. Brother of the late Mary Fahey, John O'Rourke, Walter O'Rourke, and Margaret Kingsbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late WWII Navy veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Friday, November 8th from 5-8 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday in Saint Agnes' Church at 10 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aberjona Resident Council, 184 Swanton St., Winchester, MA 01890. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
