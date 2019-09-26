|
STACK, Thomas P., Of Malden, formerly of Cambridge. Passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on September 24, 2019. Retired Deputy Fire Chief of the Cambridge Fire Dept. Beloved husband of 33 years to Janice E. (Kimball). Devoted father of Thomas P. Stack of Lowell. Dear brother of James Stack and his wife Henrietta of Delaware and Michael "Teddy" Stack of Florida. Devoted stepfather of Karen Corea of Malden and Joseph Voner of Florida. He is also survived by his nephews, niece, and many dear friends. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Monday, September 30th from 9:30am to 11:30am. A Prayer Service and Military Honors will immediately follow in the Funeral Home at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. Late US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to the Paws for Purple Hearts, 10201 Old Redwood Hwy, Penngrove, CA 94951. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019