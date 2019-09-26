Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
NORTH CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
NORTH CAMBRIDGE, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS STACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. STACK


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. STACK Obituary
STACK, Thomas P., Of Malden, formerly of Cambridge. Passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on September 24, 2019. Retired Deputy Fire Chief of the Cambridge Fire Dept. Beloved husband of 33 years to Janice E. (Kimball). Devoted father of Thomas P. Stack of Lowell. Dear brother of James Stack and his wife Henrietta of Delaware and Michael "Teddy" Stack of Florida. Devoted stepfather of Karen Corea of Malden and Joseph Voner of Florida. He is also survived by his nephews, niece, and many dear friends. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Monday, September 30th from 9:30am to 11:30am. A Prayer Service and Military Honors will immediately follow in the Funeral Home at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. Late US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Tom's name to the Paws for Purple Hearts, 10201 Old Redwood Hwy, Penngrove, CA 94951. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now