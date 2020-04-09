|
PLAUT, Thomas Age 90, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, formerly of Wayland, Massachusetts, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in West Hartford, he was the son of Michael Plaut and Janet (Lederer) Plaut. Tom was a combat veteran, serving as Sargent Major during the Korean War. Infused with an entrepreneurial spirit, he started The Harmony Hut, which expanded to become a successful chain of retail record stores, along with Rand Sales, Inc., a wholesale record and concert promotion business. Later, he ventured into the video business, starting Video Merchandisers, Inc. of Acton, Massachusetts until stepping away at age 80. An avid swimmer even, he enjoyed an active and independent life right until his passing. He was husband to the late Enid Weil, proud father of Laura Roos and loving and admired grandfather to Jeremy and Bradley. Donations may be made online to the Small Business Relief Fund, www.gofundme.com/f/smallbusinessrelieffund which will provide relief to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020