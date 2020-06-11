|
GARVEY, Dr. Thomas Q. IV Of Lexington, June 9, 2020, of complications from cancer. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. Gillespie. Beloved son of Dr. Thomas Q. Garvey, III and Dr. Carol (Wilson) Garvey of Potomac, MD. Loving father of Benjamin Gillespie Garvey of Lexington.
Dr. Garvey was a primary care physician in Billerica, and an active volunteer for the Massachusetts Advisory Committee to Eliminate Tuberculosis and the Massachusetts Medical Society. He was also an avid nature photographer, musician, traveler, and lover of animals.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Partners in Health or Boston Healthcare for the Homeless. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020