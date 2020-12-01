1/
THOMAS R. BRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRAY, Thomas R. Of Manchester, NH passed away on November 29. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Agnes (Cunniff) Bray. Loving brother to James Bray of Hampton, NH, Robert Bray of Watertown and Cambridge and Suzanne Gordon of Nashua, NH. Also survived by his nieces and nephews James, Jr. and Catherine Bray, Sean and Kevin Gordon and the late Deborah Bray. Due to Covid 19, at this time all services are private under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home. Please visit devitofuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved