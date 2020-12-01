BRAY, Thomas R. Of Manchester, NH passed away on November 29. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Agnes (Cunniff) Bray. Loving brother to James Bray of Hampton, NH, Robert Bray of Watertown and Cambridge and Suzanne Gordon of Nashua, NH. Also survived by his nieces and nephews James, Jr. and Catherine Bray, Sean and Kevin Gordon and the late Deborah Bray. Due to Covid 19, at this time all services are private under the care of the DeVito Funeral Home. Please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
to leave an online condolence.