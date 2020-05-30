|
DONAHUE, Thomas R. A lifelong resident of Waltham, passed away suddenly on May 28, 2020. He leaves behind his mother Julie (Donahue) Davila and her husband Tony Davila, his brother Anthony Davila all of Waltham, his aunt Leann Donahue and her partner Chris Gurner of Wareham, his grandmother Susan J. (McKenna) Donahue and her late husband Thomas E. Donahue; the love of his life, Brandie Hughes and the apple of Tommy's eye, his daughter Hailey Rose Donahue. Tommy was an avid golfer and a Boston Sports fan, he loved spending time with his family, especially vacationing at his family's summer home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Tommy loved his position as assistant manager at Sullivan Tire in Watertown. Tommy's kind heart will truly be missed by many people whose lives he has touched. Visiting hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT on Tuesday, June 2 from 5-7PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time and masks are required. Burial will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, please refer to the Go Fund Me Page established in memory of Tommy. Online guestbook, www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020