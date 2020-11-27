LALLY, Thomas R. Of Winthrop and Delray Beach, FL, November 24, 2020. He was 73 years old. Beloved husband of Alice A. (Daly) Lally. Devoted father of Christopher T. Lally of Winthrop and Patrick J. Lally of Athens, GA. Cherished son of the late Patrick J. and Jean (Sullivan) Lally. Dear brother of Patricia Beane and her husband Ron of Woburn, William Lally and his wife Jeanne of Woburn, Joyce Gray and her husband Kevin of Woburn, Joseph Lally and his wife Maureen of Nashua, NH, John Lally and his wife Joan of Woburn, Susan Ginivan and her husband Paul of Woburn and the late Michael Lally of Woburn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, November 30 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, from 4-7PM. Please adhere to board of health and social distance Covid-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Thomas was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving from 1964-1968. Prior to his retirement, he was the Director of Information Systems for the UniFirst Corporation. Thomas was a member of the Winthrop Golf Club, Life Member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078 and the Winthrop Yacht Club. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com
