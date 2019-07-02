MAHONEY, Thomas R. Jr Of Swampscott, suddenly on June 27th. Cherished son of Dr. Thomas and Eileen (McHugh) Mahoney, best friend and devoted brother of Matthew. He dedicated his life to education and found great satisfaction setting young people on the path to a successful future. Tom enjoyed the outdoors and was an enthusiastic fisherman, skier and hiker, enjoying wilderness adventures with his brother Matt. Tom enjoyed great music, barbecuing, and trips to Philadelphia to spend time with his family who adored him. He will be remembered for his caring and generous heart, his infectious smile, quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Tom was predeceased by his grandparents Joseph and Madeline (Walker) Mc Hugh of Philadelphia, PA and Joseph and Lucy Mahoney of Peabody, MA. Tom will be remembered and missed by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Tom's Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte.1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church at 10:30 AM. Burial in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Tom's family respectfully requests no flowers be sent and donations in his name be sent to The Michael Strange Foundation, PO Box 6038, Philadelphia, PA 19114 would be appreciated. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019