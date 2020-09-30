MAHONEY, Thomas R. "Gus" MD Of Swampscott, September 29, 2020. Beloved husband, father and physician. Survived by his wife Eileen and son Matthew H. Mahoney of Marblehead. Sadly, predeceased by his beloved son Thomas R. Mahoney, Jr., his parents Joseph and Lucy Hahesy Mahoney, brothers Francis X., James, Roger and John, and sisters Margaret, Pauline, and Marcie Hosker and her late husband Jim Hosker. His brother David of Andover survives him. Tom was the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. A proud graduate of St. John's Prep '55, Boston College '59 and Georgetown Medical School '63. After completing his internship in Chicago, Tom was drafted into the Navy to serve as Lieutenant in the Antarctic Exploratory Forces. After completion of his military service, he continued Residencies at the VA Hospital, Tufts, and a Fellowship at Brigham and Women's. He then joined an altruistic group of doctors at what was then the newly developing Harvard Community Health, now Harvard Vanguard. He helped train many young medical students as an Instructor in Medicine and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. For many years he was a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Swampscott. He loved to attend the Boston Symphony Orchestra and was an avid Boston sports fan who especially enjoyed the Bruins and Red Sox. He will be remembered for his outrageous sense of humor. However, Tom's greatest achievement was pitching a no-hitter against the Center School in Peabody in the 8th grade, and a one time hole-in-one. Our heartfelt gratitude to his physicians, Drs. Joyce Comac, Mark Stockman and Thomas Kingston, his nurse Alicia and the extraordinary Care Dimensions of Danvers, MA. His Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9AM-11AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead at 11:30AM. Burial will be in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, Visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited to 40 people at a time. Grateful for his Catholic education, Tom wanted to enable children of all faiths the opportunity for the education he received. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Laurentius School, Attn: Miss Joan, 1612 E. Berks St., Philadelphia, PA 19125 or to St. Columbkille Partnership School, Attn: Kate Ward, 25 Arlington St., Brighton, MA 02135. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com