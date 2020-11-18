1/
THOMAS R. SCALESE Jr.
SCALESE, Thomas R. Jr. Of Belmont, passed away on November 16th. Loving husband of the late Jeanne M. (Brooks) Scalese. Father of Richard Peloquin and his wife Rosie of Richmond, TX, Nancy E. Mullen and her husband Dana of Dunbarton, NH, Suzanne Peloquin of Belmont and Dayna Junkins and her husband Paul of Northborough. Dear grandfather of Rachel Peloquin, Brian Gonzales, Jacqueline Nadeau, Michael Nadeau, Christina Cafiso, Maximilian Eisenberg and Brett Junkins. Cherished great-grandfather of Peyton Nadeau, Bodhi Eisenberg and Gavin Eisenberg. Brother of Rudolph of Cambridge, James of Waltham, the late Joseph of Arlington and the late Theresa Feroleto of Cambridge. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews and family. Loving son of the late Thomas R. Scalese and Lucy (Canino Scalese) Galletta of Belmont. Late US Marine Corps Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 am. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:30 am in Sacred Heart Church. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Highland Meadow Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Thomas to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or woundedwarriorproject.org/donate All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
