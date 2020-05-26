|
|
BECK, Thomas Russell, M.D. Age 70, of Concord, May 25, 2020. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Sue, his two sons, Chris and Mike, their wives Michelle and Lawson, and his four grandchildren, as well as all who knew him. Contributions in his memory can be made online to The Actors Fund www.actorsfund.org or to Broadway Cares www.broadwaycares.org In lieu of a service, the family asks that you pour your favorite drink, listen to your favorite music and remember the joy that was Tom. His entire life was a celebration. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020