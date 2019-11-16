|
CROWTHER, Thomas S. Of Lincoln, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 15, 2019. Loving husband of Susan (Ewart) Crowther. Devoted father of Carolyn Hambleton and her husband Arthur of Weare, NH and William Crowther and his wife Mimi of Oakham, MA. Dear brother of Charles Crowther and his wife Maisie of West Brattleboro, VT. Cherished grandfather of Kaitlin, James and Leland Crowther. Funeral Service at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Rd., Bedford, on Fri., Nov. 22, at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thurs., Nov. 21, from 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ, Congregational Memorial Fund. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019