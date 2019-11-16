Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
For more information about
THOMAS CROWTHER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home
167 Great Rd.
BEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of Christ, Congregational
25 The Great Rd.
Bedford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CROWTHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS S. CROWTHER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS S. CROWTHER Obituary
CROWTHER, Thomas S. Of Lincoln, formerly of Bedford, died on Nov. 15, 2019. Loving husband of Susan (Ewart) Crowther. Devoted father of Carolyn Hambleton and her husband Arthur of Weare, NH and William Crowther and his wife Mimi of Oakham, MA. Dear brother of Charles Crowther and his wife Maisie of West Brattleboro, VT. Cherished grandfather of Kaitlin, James and Leland Crowther. Funeral Service at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Rd., Bedford, on Fri., Nov. 22, at 11:00 AM. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thurs., Nov. 21, from 3:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of Christ, Congregational Memorial Fund. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Thomas S. CROWTHER
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -