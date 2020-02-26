|
GIAMPAPA, Thomas S. Age 77, of Weston, MA passed peacefully on Monday, February 24th, 2020 in Boston, MA. Beloved husband of Christine Walsh Giampapa. Tom was born in Boston in 1942. He attended Boston Tech and Jamaica Plain High School before going on to study at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Tom had an unforgiving work ethic and self-drive, which propelled him to start multiple successful companies over 50 years. In 1980, he brought one hour photo to the New England area and went on to build a successful franchise. His love for learning and helping others finally led him into the world of wealth management, helping clients navigate the financial markets in effort to better their personal lives. Tom also had a great interest in real estate from an early age, enjoying dozens of property transactions over his lifetime. Tom lived every second of every day for his love of family and the community he lived in. After moving his family to Weston in 1977, he would go on to become President of Rotary Club of Weston, Drug and Alcohol Committee, Weston Town Boosters and Commissioner of the Weston Little League. Tom's first and last thought of each day was a beautiful and selfless mission - "What can I do today, tomorrow and beyond to make my family's lives the best possible." As with most things in Tom's life, he succeeded in this mission. Devoted father of Thomas A. Giampapa of Shewsbury, Christopher J. Giampapa of Boston, Alaina Giampapa Wallin and her husband Erik of Boston. Loving grandfather of Sydney and Anthony Giampapa, Shay and Siena Wallin. Brother of Maria Russo of West Roxbury. Uncle of Michael Russo and his wife Dawn of Westwood. Great-uncle of Michael and Robert Russo. He was predeceased by his parents, Gaetano and Susan Giampapa. Tom loved his family, sports, real estate, the stock market, music and laughter. A perfect day for him was watching his children and grandchildren play sports, never missing a game. He was a dedicated husband, father and loved his role as Papa to his four beautiful grandchildren. Tom was known to all as a man of kindness, integrity and the consummate gentlemen. A Funeral Mass will be held for Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Julia Church, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment Linwood Cemetery, Weston. A Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Thomas' memory to The Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020