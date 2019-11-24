|
LESANTO, Thomas S. Of Weston. November 23, 2019. Age 95. Married 68 years, Thomas was the husband of the late Lily M. Lesanto (Scott). Devoted father of Thomas R. Lesanto of Natick, Steven J. Lesanto of Southborough and the late Barbara R. Therrien, father-in-law of Paul Therrien of Holliston. Loving grandfather of Justin Therrien of Somerville and the late Dana Nicole Therrien. Dear brother of Marion Giordani of Braintree & the late James, Jenny, Joseph, Louise, & Leonard Lesanto, Ann Grogan, & Florence Gentile. A Private Funeral Service will be held. Thomas was president of Newton Shade & Blind Co. US Army Air Force Veteran, WWII. Burial will be in the family lot, St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 26, 2019