MONAHAN, Dr. Thomas S. III Age 44, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Scituate, MA, passed away on September 12, 2019. Beloved father of Michael and Emily and also survived by their mother, Linda.
Devoted son of T. Stacey and Nancy (Salo) Monahan of Marshfield. Beloved brother of Robert D. Monahan, his wife Eva of Scituate, and Elizabeth R. Caruso, her husband Paul of Weston. Adoring uncle of Matthew and Martin of Scituate, and Christian and Lydia of Weston. Tom leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.
Graduate of Boston College High School and the College of the Holy Cross, both with Honors. Member of the varsity golf and track team at both schools. While at Holy Cross, he earned 8 varsity letters. In addition, he qualified for and ran the Boston Marathon.
Dr. Monahan was an Academic Vascular Surgeon at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He practiced and taught vascular surgery and performed clinically relevant laboratory research in vascular biology. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in 2001. While pursuing his medical degree, he began research in cardiovascular physiology. Upon completion of his degree, he trained in general surgery at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. He interrupted his clinical training to be a Research Fellow in Surgery at Harvard Medical School in the Harvard Vascular Biology training program under the direction of Dr. Frank LoGerfo. After completion of his general surgery residency, he matriculated to the University of California, San Francisco for a vascular surgery fellowship. Dr. Monahan obtained and maintained Board Certification in both Surgery and Vascular Surgery. He joined the faculty of the University of Maryland in 2010 and practiced vascular surgery at University of Maryland Medical Center, the Baltimore Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and Bon Secours Health System, Baltimore. His laboratory research focused on applying innovative molecular therapy to improve the patency and outcomes of vascular stents. His scientific work was funded through multiple grants, including a VA Research Career Development Award, the Wylie Scholar Award from Vascular Cures, and an RO1 Grant from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Monahan's work was presented at national scientific meetings and published in numerous peer-reviewed journal articles. His achievements were recognized when he was named the 2017 Harvard Longwood Visiting Professor in Vascular Surgery Research.
Dr. Monahan had a personal commitment to providing much-needed surgical care for the most vulnerable of our society: the poor, uninsured, veterans and persons with no advocates. He personally developed a dedicated outreach practice to help the underserved and incarcerated with dialysis access surgery. His patients and colleagues remember him as a tireless advocate for the chronically ill and disadvantaged, as well as a dedicated teacher and scientist.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on September 20th at St. Mary of the Nativity Church in Scituate Harbor at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memorial of Thomas Monahan to the Kennedy Krieger Foundation Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 or Franciscan Children's Hospital, attention: Chantal Brandimarte, 30 Warren St. Brighton, MA 02135. For an online guestbook, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com 781-383-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019