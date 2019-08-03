|
|
LAVERY, Thomas V. Age 77, of Mansfield, formerly of Revere, August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane D. (Guevin) Lavery. Devoted father of Janice K. Lavery-Heayden and her husband Kevin of Norton, Brian D. Lavery and his wife Kristin of Sandwich, and Sean T. Lavery and his wife Annamarie of Los Angeles, CA. Brother of William Lavery and his wife Elizabeth of Weymouth, Paul Lavery and his wife Janet of Revere, and John Lavery and his wife Roberta of Melrose. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6th, at 11:00 A.M., in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours on Monday, August 5th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. In lieu of flowers, Tom's family has requested that donations in his memory be made by visiting www.chasa.org For complete obituary, please visit:
www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019