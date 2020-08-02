Boston Globe Obituaries
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Concord, MA
View Map
THOMAS V. NIELD Obituary
NIELD, Thomas V. Age 74, of Concord, July 31, 2020. Beloved husband for 47 years of Eleanor (Sweeney) Nield. Father of John Nield of Concord, and the late Robert and Dennis Nield. Also survived by several cousins. Brother of the late Robert Nield. Visitation Saturday, August 8th from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, followed by Burial with U.S. Air Force military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For Tom's full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020
