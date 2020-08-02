|
|
NIELD, Thomas V. Age 74, of Concord, July 31, 2020. Beloved husband for 47 years of Eleanor (Sweeney) Nield. Father of John Nield of Concord, and the late Robert and Dennis Nield. Also survived by several cousins. Brother of the late Robert Nield. Visitation Saturday, August 8th from 10:30 to 11:30 am in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, followed by Burial with U.S. Air Force military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For Tom's full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020