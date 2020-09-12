NEIRINCKX, Thomas Victor Age 78, of Derry, NH, previously of Medford, MA passed away after a long illness on Friday, September 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was the son of the late Victor J. Neirinckx and Edna M. (Hill) Neirinckx and was predeceased by his brother, Arthur Neirinckx. Tom was the beloved husband of Julia (McGovern) Neirinckx for 57 years and loving father to Denise (Dennis) Sacha of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Sheila (Steven) Sadler of Billerica, MA, Victor of Bangor, ME, Deborah (Jack) O'Connell of Londonderry, NH and Jennifer (Steve) Rene of Derry, NH. He was a devoted and cherished grandfather to Julia, Chris, Christopher, Michael, Victor, Thomas, Isabella, Kayla, Rachel, Jenna, Aaron, Ashley, and Jadyn and also "Super Papa" to Grayson, Callie and Harper. He was a very kind and loving man with a great sense of humor. Tom enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending quality time with his family, friends and the family dog, Daisy. Tom was a graduate of Suffolk University, served time in the Marines, and had a career in lumber sales which led to becoming a partner in a senior housing development. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Following cremation, a Calling Hour will be held Wednesday, September 16th from 1-2pm in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., DERRY, NH. A Methodist Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111 or to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Dr. #602, Boston, MA 02215. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Thomas Victor NEIRINCKX