|
|
BUSH, Thomas W. "Tom" Age 67, of Wayland, formerly of Natick, died on February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving and devoted family following a courageous conflict with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, which he fought right to the end of his life. Beloved husband for 37 years of Diane M. (Marcy) Bush of Wayland, formerly of Natick. Cherished father of Kristin M. Bush and Thomas R. Bush, both of Los Angeles, CA. Son-in-law of Richard A. Marcy of Wayland and the late Mary A. (Carullo) Marcy who died on July 9, 2015. Brother-in-law of Denise Humphrey and her husband Stephen W. Humphrey, III of Franklin. Brother of William Bush of Millersville, MD; James Bush and his wife Sheri Bush of Newton, NH; Michael Bush of Millersville, MD; Barbara Lavine and her husband David Lavine of Bedford and the late Robert Bush and his surviving wife Wendy Bush of Plaistow, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. For over 28 years, Tom has been the owner and proprietor of the 7-11 Store, formerly L'il Peach, on Spring Street in West Roxbury. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (Off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main St. (Rt. 27), Wayland on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 am for his Mass of Christian Burial. Interment for his family will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Tom's memory may be sent to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiani Trl., Ste. 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928 or www.IPFFoundation.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020