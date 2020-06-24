|
HAYES, Thomas W. Of Milton, MA, formerly of Brick, NJ, Williston Park, NY and Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Harriet L. Hayes, and his son, Howard F. Hayes. He is survived by his children, Therese Wills and her husband Richard of Niantic, CT, Colleen Hession and her husband Michael of West Dennis, MA, Peg Sheridan and her husband Joseph of Westfield, NJ, Thomas Hayes and his wife Janet of Manhasset, NY, and Janet Hayes and her husband Peter Bongiorno of Milton, MA. He was also the father of the late Howard Hayes, and is survived by his wife, Cathy. Tom so enjoyed the blessing of his grandchildren, including: Erin and Meghan Hayes, Elizabeth Wills and her husband Jonathan, Richard, and Bryan Wills, Michael and Patrick Hession, Thomas Sheridan and his wife Mattie, Kate and Colleen Sheridan, Lauren and Michael Hayes, Gabrielle, Isabelle and Peter Bongiorno. He was the great-grandfather of Madeline and Everett Chou. Tom was a proud Marine combat veteran of WWII, enlisting at seventeen and serving with the 612th Marine Rocket Squadron, 61st Marine Air Group in Saipan, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After his discharge, he served in the New York Police Department for a few years before becoming a proud member of the New York Fire Department, a career that spanned over thirty years, culminating in the rank of Battalion Chief. He also volunteered as a firefighter in Williston Park, NY. Having never had the opportunity as a child, he loved to travel, devouring books and maps and always planning his next trip. Besides Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean, he loved spending time on Cape Cod and in Florida. An exceptional gardener, he enjoyed planting his flower beds and tending shrubs. Also a voracious reader and music lover, he delighted in all genres. Due to the ongoing restrictions, a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Immaculate Conception Monastery, 86-45 Edgerton Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11432, www.passionists.us To send a condolence message to the family, please visit dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020