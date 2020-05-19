Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS W. KEARNEY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS W. KEARNEY Obituary
KEARNEY, Thomas W. Of Danvers, formerly of Wakefield. May 12. Husband of Anne E. (Coughlan) Kearney. Father of Laura Williamson and husband Timothy of Danvers, Sean Kearney of Boston, Anne Cucinotta and husband Joseph of Danvers and the late Mary Kearney. Grandfather of Thomas & Kathryn Williamson and Mary Cucinotta. Brother of Eileen Rothfarb of CT, Marion Schraub of CA, Robert Kearney of Carlisle, and the late Judy Ward and Daniel Callahan. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Academy Manor Nursing Home in Andover. Funeral Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -