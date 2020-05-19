|
KEARNEY, Thomas W. Of Danvers, formerly of Wakefield. May 12. Husband of Anne E. (Coughlan) Kearney. Father of Laura Williamson and husband Timothy of Danvers, Sean Kearney of Boston, Anne Cucinotta and husband Joseph of Danvers and the late Mary Kearney. Grandfather of Thomas & Kathryn Williamson and Mary Cucinotta. Brother of Eileen Rothfarb of CT, Marion Schraub of CA, Robert Kearney of Carlisle, and the late Judy Ward and Daniel Callahan. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Academy Manor Nursing Home in Andover. Funeral Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020